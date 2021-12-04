Paducah Christmas Parade

The traditional City of Paducah Christmas Parade will return to downtown Paducah. This year's theme is It’s a Super Christmas. Participants will have the opportunity to celebrate their favorite superheroes, whether hometown or make-believe. Social distancing is encouraged for all parade attendees. The parade begins at 14th and Broadway streets and will proceed down Broadway to 2nd Street where it will turn left on 2nd and continue to Monroe Street where it will disband at the Farmers' Market parking lot.

For more information call 1-800-723-8224 or visit paducah.travel