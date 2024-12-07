Paducah Christmas Parade

The traditional City of Paducah Christmas Parade will return to downtown Paducah. This year's theme is Christmas in Toyland. The parade begins at 14th and Broadway streets and will proceed down Broadway to 2nd Street. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3ufZwO9.

For more information call 1-800-723-8224 or visit paducah.travel