Paducah Cupid's Chase 5k

Community Options, Inc. invites runners, walkers, and rollers (baby strollers and wheelchairs) to help raise funds to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities by participating in our annual Cupid’s Chase 5K. Register online and at event.

Cupid's Chase 5k takes place every February to celebrate the founding of Community Options in February 1989.

Cupid’s Chase raises both funds and awareness for Community Options’ mission of providing residential and employment services to individuals with disabilities.

Join us in our support of people with disabilities and our pursuit of Cupid!

For more information visit imatter.comop.org/site/TR/Race/General?fr_id=1688&pg=entry