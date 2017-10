Harvest Festival Chorus Concert

Join us for this chorus concert featuring the Paducah Symphony Choruses, Broadway United Methodist Church Children's Chorus, and Immanuel Baptist Church Children's Chorus.

Sunday, October 15 at 3:00 pm

Broadway United Methodist Church

Tickets: $10 or free for subscribers (your ticket is included in your subscription set)

Student tickets are FREE

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org