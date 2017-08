Paducah Symphony Orchestra Presents Belshazzar’s Feast

The Season concludes with music from the only film score ever composed by Leonard Bernstein, that of the acclaimed On the Waterfront, followed by an awe-inspiring performance of William Walton’s Belshazzar’s Feast, featuring 200 voices on stage with the orchestra.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org