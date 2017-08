Paducah Symphony Orchestra Presents Bolero

American composer Howard Hanson’s Third Symphony offers a taste of the 20th century sound, while we welcome 2017 PSO Young Artist Competition winners David Godar and Phyllis Pan to perform with the orchestra on two beloved works for piano. Ravel’s iconic Bolero closes the performance.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org