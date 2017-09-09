Paducah Symphony Orchestra Presents Porgy & Bess

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Paducah Symphony Orchestra Presents Porgy & Bess

 Maestro Raffaele Ponti conducts Leonard Bernstein’s overture to Candide, embarking on an evening filled with both nostalgic sounds and new ones to many ears. Gershwin’s beloved Porgy & Bess (symphonic picture) celebrates opening night with some of the composers most enduring melodies. The First Symphony by Italian composer Giovanni Sgambati brings this concert to a close with fresh romanticism.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
270-908-2037
