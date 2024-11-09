Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Carson Center

to

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Under the direction of Maestro Raffaele Ponti, the Paducah Symphony Orchestra is the premier musical organization in Paducah and the surrounding region. The orchestra will continue its 45th season with more remarkable classical performances including:

Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto, Sept. 14

Tchaikovsky’s Sixth, Oct. 12

Pictures at an Exhibition, Nov. 9

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
to
Google Calendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Carson Center - 2024-11-09 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Carson Center - 2024-11-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Carson Center - 2024-11-09 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Carson Center - 2024-11-09 19:30:00 ical