Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Carson Center

Hear Italian composer Ottorino Respighi's depiction of his city in two of his most famous works. Internationally-acclaimed saxophonist Timothy McAllister joins the orchestra for Creston's Concerto for Alto Saxophone. Maestro Ponti conducts Brahms' Tragic Overture.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org