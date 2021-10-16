Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Carson Center
to
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
×
Contrary to the composer’s circumstances at the time it was composed, Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony is lighthearted and often thought to be full of humor. Maestro Ponti conducts the early Symphony in C by Georges Bizet, the French composer well-known for his opera, Carmen.
For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org
