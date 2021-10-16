Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Carson Center

to

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

 Contrary to the composer’s circumstances at the time it was composed, Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony is lighthearted and often thought to be full of humor. Maestro Ponti conducts the early Symphony in C by Georges Bizet, the French composer well-known for his opera, Carmen.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
to
Google Calendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Carson Center - 2021-10-16 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Carson Center - 2021-10-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Carson Center - 2021-10-16 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Carson Center - 2021-10-16 19:30:00 ical