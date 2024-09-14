Paducah Symphony Orchestra at the Carson Center

Under the direction of Maestro Raffaele Ponti, the Paducah Symphony Orchestra is the premier musical organization in Paducah and the surrounding region. The orchestra will continue its 45th season with more remarkable classical performances including:

Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto, Sept. 14

Tchaikovsky’s Sixth, Oct. 12

Pictures at an Exhibition, Nov. 9

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org