Paducah Symphony Orchestra's Father Daughter Dance

to

Country Club of Paducah 6500 Turnberry Dr,, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

The Annual Father-Daughter Dance is the biggest fundraiser of the year! Join us for an evening full of fun, food, and DANCING!

For daughters ages 2-18 and the special father figure in their life! 

GRADUATING SENIORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO WEAR WHITE

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
to
