Paducah Symphony Orchestra's Father Daughter Dance
to
Country Club of Paducah 6500 Turnberry Dr,, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
The Annual Father-Daughter Dance is the biggest fundraiser of the year! Join us for an evening full of fun, food, and DANCING!
For daughters ages 2-18 and the special father figure in their life!
GRADUATING SENIORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO WEAR WHITE
For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org
