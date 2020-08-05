VIRTUAL ---------Paducah's Emancipation Day Celebration
to
Historic Downtown Paducah Paducah, Kentucky
Paducah, situated in western Kentucky, is excited to announce the annual Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration will be held from August 5 – 9. The community will pay tribute to Paducah's African American heritage and commemorate their ancestors' emancipation from slavery through community events including a virtual memorial service and socially-distant entertainment. Due to COVID-19 and current advisories in place, this year’s theme is “Apart… Together.”
Events
Opening Ceremony, August 5
The W.C. Young Community Center will host the opening ceremony of the 2020 Apart… Together Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration. Events begin at 6:00pm.
Outdoor Movie Night, August 6
The W.C. Young Community Center will host an outdoor movie night on their lawn from 7:30-9:30pm.
Fish Fry, August 7
A fish fry dinner will be held as part of the celebration on Friday night starting at 5:00pm at the W.C. Young Community Center.
Emancipation Celebration Breakfast, August 8
A carry-out only breakfast will be served at the W.C. Young Community Center.
Livestream/Virtual Salute to Gospel Music & Memorial Service, August 9
A 4:00pm livestream featuring a salute to gospel music and a memorial service will be held.
There will also be a Little Mr. & Miss “8th of August” Baby Pageant, a car and motorcycle show/parade and a virtual silent auction.
