VIRTUAL ---------Paducah's Emancipation Day Celebration

Paducah's Emancipation Day Celebration

Paducah, situated in western Kentucky, is excited to announce the annual Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration will be held from August 5 – 9. The community will pay tribute to Paducah's African American heritage and commemorate their ancestors' emancipation from slavery through community events including a virtual memorial service and socially-distant entertainment. Due to COVID-19 and current advisories in place, this year’s theme is “Apart… Together.”

Events

Opening Ceremony, August 5

The W.C. Young Community Center will host the opening ceremony of the 2020 Apart… Together Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration. Events begin at 6:00pm.

Outdoor Movie Night, August 6

The W.C. Young Community Center will host an outdoor movie night on their lawn from 7:30-9:30pm.

Fish Fry, August 7

A fish fry dinner will be held as part of the celebration on Friday night starting at 5:00pm at the W.C. Young Community Center.

Emancipation Celebration Breakfast, August 8

A carry-out only breakfast will be served at the W.C. Young Community Center.

Livestream/Virtual Salute to Gospel Music & Memorial Service, August 9

A 4:00pm livestream featuring a salute to gospel music and a memorial service will be held.

There will also be a Little Mr. & Miss “8th of August” Baby Pageant, a car and motorcycle show/parade and a virtual silent auction.

For more information visit paducah.travel