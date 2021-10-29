Paducah's Oak Grove Cemetery Tours

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Oak Grove Cemetery Tours

Haunted tours of Paducah’s Oak Grove Cemetery, established in 1847, will feature ghost stories of Civil War soldiers, Paducah’s great flood and many local legends. The Oak Grove Cemetery Tours last approximately 90 minutes and will cover about one mile of the cemetery and the mausoleum after dark

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org

