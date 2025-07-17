Paducah’s Place at the Table -J.A. Bauer Pottery

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

 led by Richard Parker, Vice -President of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society Thursday July 17, 20255:30 -6:30 PM. 

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
