Paint By Nature: Streamside at City Gallery

Through Oct. 21, visitors to the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center will get a new perspective on some of Lexington’s natural areas. Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services has partnered with Arts Connect to present the Paint by Nature: Streamside exhibit, which showcases art inspired by local greenways and streamside restoration projects. More than 60 local artists have works featured in the exhibit, which includes interpretations of 13 sites.

Exhibition visitors will be able to vote for their favorite work. A People's Choice award will be presented in October.

Tuesday-Thursday, 11AM-5PM | Friday-Saturday, 11PM-8PM | Sunday, 10AM-2PM

Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

For more information call 859.425.2562 or visit LexingtonKY.gov