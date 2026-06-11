× Expand Stacie Barton Paint the Park in Millennium Park in Danville, Kentucky.

Paint the Park in Millennium Park

The second annual Paint the Park will be held in Millennium Park on Friday, July 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Art Center of the Bluegrass and Danville-Boyle County Parks & Recreation are excited to provide an art-making experience for the whole community in the beauty of Millennium Park, as a kickoff to the Independence Day weekend and the celebration of America 250!

A $10 registration fee includes tempera paints, brushes, and supplies. On July 3, we will Paint the Park by creating art in 200 4ft x 4ft squares in Millennium Park.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org