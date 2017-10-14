Christa Smith to Create Painted Wooden Bridal Boxes at Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Christa Smith, of Elizabethtown, will create painted wooden Bridal Boxes from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea.

Christa Smith was born in Germany and moved to America over 35 years ago. Once in this country, she began researching traditional German crafted items and became fascinated with the old Bavarian folk art painting tradition dating back to the early 16th century. She began painting wooden lidded bridal boxes with her own designs.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov