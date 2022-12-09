× Expand La Grange KY Parks & Rec Painting Party

Painting Party at LaGrange Community Center YMCA

$35/Adult, $25/Children

Sponsored by La Grange KY Parks & Rec, join staff at the La Grange Community Center for a Painting Party!! No experience needed. Create a masterpiece on a 16x20” canvas. $35 per adult - $25 for children. Registration required. Limit 15 participants - minimum of 5. Class taught by Kathy Dowling.

For more information call (502) 222-1433.