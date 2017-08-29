Paintings by G. Caliman Coxe Exhibit at the Filson

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Paintings by G. Caliman Coxe Exhibit at the Filson

The Filson Historical Society has a new exhibit opening in the Bingham Gallery called “Understanding the Indescribable: Paintings by G. Caliman Coxe.”

A free public opening is planned for Tuesday, August 29 from 5:30 -7:30 p.m. at The Filson Historical Society, 1310 S. 3rd St., Louisville.

For nearly five decades, abstract painter Gloucester Caliman “G.C.” Coxe (1907-1999) was a fixture of the Louisville art scene. The first African-American to receive a fine arts degree from the University of Louisville, Coxe worked and exhibited in a milieu of artists including Sam Gilliam and Fred Bond. He co-founded the Louisville Art Workshop, where he worked alongside Gilliam, Bond, Robert Douglas, and Ed Hamilton, and was a mentor to generations of Louisville artists. In 2015 the Filson acquired three wonderful Coxe canvasses. These three pieces will be shown alongside additional paintings by Coxe generously loaned for the exhibition by Ed Hamilton, Dr. Robert Douglas, and Warren and Julie Payne of Payne Fine Arts. The paintings exhibit aspects of Coxe’s process and practice, ranging from vibrant pieces reminiscent of the color field movement to assemblages using everyday objects like cardboard and dowels to create stunning sculptural forms that leap away from the two-dimensional plane of the canvas.

The exhibit is open Monday-Friday and we give free guided tours at 2:00 p.m. on those days.

For more information visit filsonhistorical.org

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
