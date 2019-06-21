× Expand Tony Saladino at B. Deemer Gallery Spring Spring by Tony Saladino, acrylic on canvas, 48" x 44"

Paintings by Tony Saladino at B.Deemer Gallery

Paintings by TONY SALADINO

June 21 – July 23, 2019

Hours: Monday - Friday 10-5:30, Saturday 10-3

Artist Reception: Friday, June 21 5-7 pm

“These pieces are my response to listening to music and being moved by it. It is also seeing nature and responding to it and doing work that is visually based on the parallels running through nature, music, and mathematics.” Tony Saladino 2019

For more information call (502) 896-6687 or visit bdeemer.com