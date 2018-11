Paleontology Day at Woodlands Nature Station

Hey Kids! Do you love learning about the prehistoric past? Spend the day discovering the ancient past of Kentucky and how to read the natural world to better understand it. Join us for one or all of the programs below.

11:30am-12:15pm – Big, Bigger, Biggest!

1:00-1:45pm – Living Fossils

2-3pm – Make Your Own Dinosaur

3-3:45pm – Fun with Fossils Discovery and Craft

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us