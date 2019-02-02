Paletteable Exhibit at Artists Attic

The Artists' Attic's 22 studio artists were challenged to create works of art with only the strokes of a palette knife. Imagine all the different styles, colors, and creativity that will be presented in this show.

From beautiful landscapes and florals, to animals and angels, the subject matters vary as much as the artists' perspective and use of texture and color. It's an eclectic mix of talent hanging in the main gallery through the month of February.

Monday-Thursday, 10AM-5PM

Friday-Saturday, 11AM-5PM

The Artists' Attic | 401 W Main St, Ste 401

For more information call 859.254.5501 or visit theartistsattic.org