Pam Tillis Christmas Show in Hopkinsville

Pam Tillis Live at the Alhambra | Friday December 10th, 2021

Doors open at 6:00 PM | Show starts at 7:00 PM | Tickets $50

Join us Friday December 10th, 2021 for a Christmas show with Pam Tillis Live at the Alhambra Theatre!

Pam has performed on the stages of Broadway in New York, modeled on the pages of Glamour Magazine and is a proud member of The Grand Ole Opry. Some of Pam’s most memorable award moments are being a 3-time CMA award winner including the prestigious 1994’s Female Vocalist Of The Year Award, and being nominated multiple times for Grammy’s Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1993 for “Maybe It Was Memphis”, in 1996 for “Mi Vida Loca” and in 1998 for “All The Good Ones Are Gone”. Pam is also proud to be a 9-time Academy of Country Music Award nominee, a 2-time Grammy award winner and 6-time Grammy nominee, and an American Music Award’s nominee.

For more information call (270) 887-4295 or visit pennyroyalartscouncil.ticketspice.com/pam-tillis