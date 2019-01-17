Pandora Productions Presents Dada Woof Papa Hot

Pandora Productions continues the 2018-19 season with Peter Parnell's funny and touching look at fidelity and gay parenting in DADA WOOF PAPA HOT . The title refers to the first words of the offstage child of Alan and Rob. "Dada" for Rob, "woof" for dog, "Papa" for Alan and "hot" for radiator. But as Alan explains, if you put those four words together it's 'what every gay dad wants to hear'... The play will run January 11 - 26 at the company's home at the Henry Clay Theatre.

January 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 at 7:30 p; January 20 at 5:30 p with the only matinee set for January 13 at 2:30 p. The production will be presented at the Henry Clay Theatre in the historic Henry Clay building located at 604 South Third Street, 3rd Floor, Downtown Louisville. Single tickets are available for $20 in advance and $22 day of show for this production

For more information call (502) 216-5502 or visit PandoraProds.org