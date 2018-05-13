Pandora Productions presents Die, Mommie Die!

And finally, rounding out the season is another Charles Busch classic, Die, Mommie Die! Directed by Drury with performances: May 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 @ 7:30 p; 13 @ 5:30 p; & 20 @ 2:00 p

Ex-pop singer, Angela, is trapped in a hateful marriage with film producer Sol Sussman. Desperate to find happiness with her younger lover, an out of work TV actor Tony, Angela murders Sol with the aid of a poisoned suppository. Greek tragedy meets Hollywood kitsch as Angela's daughter, Edith, convinces her emotionally disturbed brother, Lance, that they must avenge their father's death by killing their mother. Lance slips some LSD into her after-dinner coffee which reveals some surprises and a twist ending that has the dirty laundry of the Sussman family aired out once and for all

All shows in the 2017-2018 Season will be performed at Pandora Productions' home, The Henry Clay Theatre in the Henry Clay building located at 604 South Third Street, 3rd Floor, Downtown Louisville.

Single tickets are available for $20 in advance and $22 day of show .

Subscriptions for the 2017-2018 Season are now available: Regular $90, Senior/Student $80 for a 5-show season and represents a 20% savings off the single ticket pricing. Subscribers enjoy free exchanges and first choice on special events.

For more information call 502.592.6009 or visit PandoraProds.org