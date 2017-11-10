Pandora Productions presents Falsettos

Pandora's Artistic Director returns to direct William Finn and James Lapine's Falsettos. A seamless pairing of March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, acclaimed off-Broadway musicals written nearly a decade apart, Falsettos won 1992 Tony Awards for best book and best musical score.Returning after a successful collaboration with Drury on Hedwig & The Angry Inch are Michael Vettraino as Musical Director and Alfred Dale Jones, Jr. as Choreographer.

Performances: November 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 @ 7:30 p; 12 @ 5:30 p; & 19 @ 2:00 p

Marvin struggles to create a 'tight knit family' out of his eclectic array of core relationships after he leaves his wife and young son to live with another man. His ex-wife marries his psychiatrist, and Marvin ends up alone. Two years later, Marvin is reunited with his lover on the eve of his son's bar mitzvah, just as AIDS is beginning its insidious spread and he is forced to reckon with his own views on love, responsibility, and what it means to be a man. At once an intimate family drama and neurotic urban comedy, but also a keenly observed meditation on the new American Family.

All shows in the 2017-2018 Season will be performed at Pandora Productions' home, The Henry Clay Theatre in the Henry Clay building located at 604 South Third Street, 3rd Floor, Downtown Louisville.

Single tickets are available for $20 in advance and $22 day of show .

Subscriptions for the 2017-2018 Season are now available: Regular $90, Senior/Student $80 for a 5-show season and represents a 20% savings off the single ticket pricing. Subscribers enjoy free exchanges and first choice on special events.

For more information call 502.592.6009 or visit PandoraProds.org