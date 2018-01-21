Pandora Productions presents Harbor

With the new year, Pandora brings the best of off-Broadway with Harbor by Chad Beguelin. Drury directs this serio-comedy with performances: January 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 @ 7:30 p; 14 @ 5:30 p; & 21 @ 2:00 p

Ted and Kevin are a newly-wed couple whose seemingly idyllic life in an affluent subset of the Hamptons is disrupted when Kevin's estranged, ne'er-do-well sister Donna and 15-year-old niece Lottie arrive unannounced at their Sag Harbor home. The bonds between kith and kin are strained and Kevin and Ted's already uneven relationship is tested when the cash-strapped Donna reveals she is pregnant and begins pressuring the couple into raising her child themselves. Alternately biting and touching, this comedy is about the constantly shifting nature of the meaning of family.

All shows in the 2017-2018 Season will be performed at Pandora Productions' home, The Henry Clay Theatre in the Henry Clay building located at 604 South Third Street, 3rd Floor, Downtown Louisville.

Single tickets are available for $20 in advance and $22 day of show .

Subscriptions for the 2017-2018 Season are now available: Regular $90, Senior/Student $80 for a 5-show season and represents a 20% savings off the single ticket pricing. Subscribers enjoy free exchanges and first choice on special events.

For more information call 502.592.6009 or visit PandoraProds.org