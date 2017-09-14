Pandora Productions presents Sordid Lives

We open our season with the hilarious, over-the-top comedy Sordid Lives by Del Shores under the leadership of Guest Director Jason Cooper.

Performances: September 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 @ 7:30 p; 17 @ 5:30 p; & 24 @ 2:00 p

Peggy has died in a motel room under questionable circumstances. As sisters Latrelle and LaVonda cope with this tragi-scandal, they reconsider the plight of Peggy's flamboyant transvestite son, their Brother Boy, whom Peggy slapped into an insane asylum 20 years ago. Meanwhile, Latrelle's son Ty, a New York-based actor, faces the prospect of "coming out" to his mother, LaVonda's best friend Noleta, waxes furious about husband G.W.'s infidelity, Brother Boy tries to pacify a power-mad therapist intent upon his "de-homosexualization," as Peggy's sister Sissy, the sweet moral center of the piece, struggles with severe cigarette withdrawal.

All shows in the 2017-2018 Season will be performed at Pandora Productions' home, The Henry Clay Theatre in the Henry Clay building located at 604 South Third Street, 3rd Floor, Downtown Louisville.

Single tickets are available for $20 in advance and $22 day of show .

Subscriptions for the 2017-2018 Season are now available: Regular $90, Senior/Student $80 for a 5-show season and represents a 20% savings off the single ticket pricing. Subscribers enjoy free exchanges and first choice on special events.

For more information call 502.592.6009 or visit PandoraProds.org