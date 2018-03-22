Pandora Productions presents VictorVictoria

Pandora Productions presents Victor/Victoria

In a rare appearance, the company's Artistic Director takes the stage as Pandora pushes her own boundaries, bursting into Spring 2018 with the ambitious Victor/Victoria. This musical with book by Blake Edwards, music by Henry Mancini & Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Leslie Bricusse & Frank Wildhorn will be guided by Guest Director James Bohr with Musical Direction by Phillip Morgan and Choreography by Frank Goodloe.

Performances: March 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 @ 7:30 p; 18 @ 5:30 p; & 25 @ 2:00 p

Life's complications are both hilarious and touching when refined soprano Victoria finds herself down on her luck in Paris. On the brink of starvation, she is rescued by Toddy who gets a brilliant idea: dress Victoria as a man, and pass her off as a female impersonator. Victoria finds success in her new role, only to fall in love with King Marchan, who in turn, is terrified to find himself falling for a man, and refuses to be believe that "Victor" is a man. Hired detectives, spurned business associates, a crazed showgirl and a sweet bodyguard serve to make Victoria's life a whirlwind of complications.

All shows in the 2017-2018 Season will be performed at Pandora Productions' home, The Henry Clay Theatre in the Henry Clay building located at 604 South Third Street, 3rd Floor, Downtown Louisville.

Single tickets are available for $20 in advance and $22 day of show .

Subscriptions for the 2017-2018 Season are now available: Regular $90, Senior/Student $80 for a 5-show season and represents a 20% savings off the single ticket pricing. Subscribers enjoy free exchanges and first choice on special events.

For more information call 502.592.6009 or visit PandoraProds.org