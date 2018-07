Pangea: New Works By Patrick Smith and Robert Morgan at the Downtown Arts Center

Patrick Smith and Robert Morgan present images from the subconscious minds of two artist. This exhibition includes delirium, Freudian undertones, delirium, fitful freakishness, and fantastic visions.

Through August 5

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

Tuesday-Thursday, 11AM-5PM | Friday-Saturday, 11AM-8PM | Sunday, 10AM-2PM

FREE

For more information call (859) 425-2562 or visit lexingtonky.gov