Pappy For You Pappy at Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery 113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

This Father’s Day, make him a happy pappy with a one-of-a-kind dinner event as Julian and Preston Van Winkle guide you through a tasting of the various ages of Van Winkle Bourbons. Don’t forget to bring your favorite Van Winkle item to have it signed at the end of the evening. 6:00 p.m. - Optional Tour. 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - Dinner/Event. $100 per person. Lottery system in place; entries taken through online registration form made available here May 8-11. On May 12, drawing will occur and those selected will be notified. Seating limited to 130 people. Entering into this lottery does not guarantee a ticket to this event. One entry per household.

For  more information visit buffalotracedistillery.com

Buffalo Trace Distillery 113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs

