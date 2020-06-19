Pappy For Your Pappy at Buffalo Trace

This Father’s Day, make him a happy pappy with a one-of-a-kind dinner event as Preston Van Winkle guides you through a tasting of the various ages of Van Winkle Bourbons. Don’t forget to bring your favorite Van Winkle item to have it signed at the end of the evening. Due to limited quantities, VanWinkle bourbons will not be available for purchase. 6pm – Optional Tour. 7pm – 9pm – Dinner/Event. $125 per person. Lottery system in place; entries taken through online registration form made available here 5/4 - 5/7. On 5/8, drawing will occur and those selected will be notified. Seating limited to 130 people. Entering into this lottery does not guarantee a ticket to this event. One entry per household.

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1773 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 17 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. It was named “Brand Innovator of the Year” by Whisky Magazine at its Icons of Whisky America Awards 2015. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 300 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies.

