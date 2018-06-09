ParaMountain Lecture at Pine Mountain

Pine Mountain State Park 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, Kentucky 40977

ParaMountain Lecture at Pine Mountain

 A flash in the night sky, a creature off in the distance you just can’t make out,  a shrill sound that sends a shiver down your spine, everyone has a curiosity about what lies just beyond our grasp... The ParaMountain Lecture series will explore the mysteries of our mountains. Expert lecturers will take you into the shadows of Appalachia in search of Bigfoot, the mystery of the Melungeons, granny women, UFO’s, Blue  people, and other unexplained events in the Pine Mountain and Cumberland Mountain area. 11 am to 5 pm in the Conference Center.   There will also be vendors on site to sell books, shirts, and more!

For more information call 606-337-3066 or visit  parks.ky.gov

Pine Mountain State Park 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, Kentucky 40977
606-337-3066
