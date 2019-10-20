Paradise Winds Performs at MSU

Notable reed quintet Paradise Winds will perform at Morehead State University at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Duncan Recital Hall. The performance will be followed by a masterclass at 4:30 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

The Paradise Winds is a professional reed quintet comprised of Tiffany Pan (oboe), Joshua Gardner (clarinet), Stefanie Harger Gardner (bass clarinet), Joseph Kluesener (bassoon) and Patrick Murphy (saxophone). Based in Phoenix, Arizona, they were featured in the Phoenix-based, award-winning Downtown Chamber Series, have appeared with Classical Revolution PHX and collaborated with the Grammy-winning Phoenix Chorale. The quintet has also performed at multiple annual conferences for the International Double Reed Society, the 2014 International Clarinet Association conference and several North American Saxophone Alliance conferences.

Paradise Winds has commissioned works by Deborah Kavasch, John Marvin, Robbie McCarthy, Kurt Mehlenbacher, Alyssa Morris and Kincaid Rabb. They also premiered the first-ever North American concerto grosso for reed quintet and orchestra by Graham Cohen during the 2014-15 season with MusicalNova Orchestra. All five of these musicians serve on college and university faculties, teach privately and conduct master classes both nationally and internationally.

Dr. David Oyen, professor of music at MSU, has had the opportunity to hear the Paradise Winds at both the International Double Reed Society and the International Clarinet Association conferences.

To learn more about MSU’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/mtd, email mtd@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2473.

