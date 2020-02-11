Paramount Kids Present: Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr.

Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie's best friend Lucille has found new best friends -— and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary's class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard — and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com