Paramount Kids Present: Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr.

to Google Calendar - Paramount Kids Present: Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr. - 2020-02-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paramount Kids Present: Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr. - 2020-02-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paramount Kids Present: Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr. - 2020-02-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - Paramount Kids Present: Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr. - 2020-02-11 18:30:00

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Paramount Kids Present: Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr.

 Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie's best friend Lucille has found new best friends -— and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary's class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard — and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Info

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Paramount Kids Present: Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr. - 2020-02-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paramount Kids Present: Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr. - 2020-02-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paramount Kids Present: Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr. - 2020-02-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - Paramount Kids Present: Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr. - 2020-02-11 18:30:00