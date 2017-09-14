Paramount Players Kids present Seussical Kids

to Google Calendar - Paramount Players Kids present Seussical Kids - 2017-09-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paramount Players Kids present Seussical Kids - 2017-09-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paramount Players Kids present Seussical Kids - 2017-09-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Paramount Players Kids present Seussical Kids - 2017-09-14 19:00:00

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Paramount Players Kids present Seussical Kids

September 14, 2017 – 7:30 PM

Tickets $5

Seussical Kids, presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International is the first show in the Paramount Kids program. The Paramount Kids program is geared towards giving younger kids the chance to perform onstage. This 40 minute production brings all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters to life. Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat, our narrator, tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child, who gets in trouble for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton’s challenge is twofold – not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Info
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Paramount Players Kids present Seussical Kids - 2017-09-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paramount Players Kids present Seussical Kids - 2017-09-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paramount Players Kids present Seussical Kids - 2017-09-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Paramount Players Kids present Seussical Kids - 2017-09-14 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

July 31, 2017

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

Friday

August 4, 2017

Saturday

August 5, 2017

Sunday

August 6, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™