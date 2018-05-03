Paramount Players Kids present Shrek, Jr. The Musical

to Google Calendar - Paramount Players Kids present Shrek, Jr. The Musical - 2018-05-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paramount Players Kids present Shrek, Jr. The Musical - 2018-05-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paramount Players Kids present Shrek, Jr. The Musical - 2018-05-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Paramount Players Kids present Shrek, Jr. The Musical - 2018-05-03 19:00:00

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Paramount Players Kids present Shrek, Jr. The Musical

May 3, 2018 – 7:30 PM

Tickets $7

Shrek, Jr. closes out the Paramount Players season on May 3 with this one hour version featuring all young actors. Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It’s a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance.  Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family. Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he’s handed a task – if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn’t be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Info
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
