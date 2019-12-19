Paramount Players Present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

to Google Calendar - Paramount Players Present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2019-12-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paramount Players Present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2019-12-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paramount Players Present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2019-12-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Paramount Players Present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2019-12-19 19:00:00

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Paramount Players Present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The Herdmans are the worst kids in the whole history of the world; they lie, steal and cheat. Now they have bullied their way into the church’s annual Christmas pageant! Slated to be the “worst pageant ever,” the whole town has gathered in anticipation, waiting to see the Herdmans ruin Christmas. Will the pageant be a disaster as everyone is expecting, or will the spirit of the season change the hearts and minds of the Herdman family?

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Info

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Paramount Players Present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2019-12-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paramount Players Present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2019-12-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paramount Players Present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2019-12-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Paramount Players Present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - 2019-12-19 19:00:00