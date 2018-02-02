Paramount Players present 1984

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Paramount Players present 1984

February 2 & 3, 2018 – 7:30 PM

Tickets $20 adult/$15 student

George Orwell’s Utopian society comes to life on stage at the Paramount. George Orwell stated, “I do not believe that the kind of society I describe necessarily will arrive, but I believe that something resembling it could arrive. The moral to be drawn from the dangerous nightmare situation is a simple one: Don’t let it happen. It depends on you.” Orwell depicts with great power the horrors of man’s fate in a society where Big Brother is always watching—where everything that is not prohibited is compulsory. This theatrical event is both powerful and disturbingly provocative. 1984 is produced through special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

