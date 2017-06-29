Paramount Players present All Shook Up

All Shook Up is a new musical comedy built around a number of songs made famous by Elvis Presley – called a jukebox musical. It’s NOT a biographical revue. It takes place in 1955, somewhere in middle America, where one girl’s dream and a surprise visit from a mysterious leather-jacketed, guitar-playing stranger help a small town to discover the magic of romance and the power of rock & roll. Among the 24 songs featured in the score are classics like “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and of course the title tune.

For more information call 606-324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com