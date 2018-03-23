Paramount Players present Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” The Little Mermaid is produced through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

March 23 & 24, 2018

Tickets $30 adult/$15 student – $2 more day of show

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com