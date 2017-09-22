Paramount Players present Princess Diana The Musical

September 22, 23, 2017 – 7:30 PM

Tickets $20 adult/$15 student

The Paramount Players were chosen as one of 15 community theatres nation-wide to perform the premiere of Princess Diana: The Musical. Written to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, this production features Diana’s story. The story begins on the day she meets Prince Charles and covers the ups and downs of the life of the Princess who won the hearts of the world.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com