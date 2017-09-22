Paramount Players present Princess Diana The Musical

to Google Calendar - Paramount Players present Princess Diana The Musical - 2017-09-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paramount Players present Princess Diana The Musical - 2017-09-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paramount Players present Princess Diana The Musical - 2017-09-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Paramount Players present Princess Diana The Musical - 2017-09-22 19:00:00

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Paramount Players present Princess Diana The Musical

September 22, 23, 2017 – 7:30 PM

Tickets $20 adult/$15 student

The Paramount Players were chosen as one of 15 community theatres nation-wide to perform the premiere of Princess Diana: The Musical. Written to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, this production features Diana’s story. The story begins on the day she meets Prince Charles and covers the ups and downs of the life of the Princess who won the hearts of the world.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Info
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Paramount Players present Princess Diana The Musical - 2017-09-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paramount Players present Princess Diana The Musical - 2017-09-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paramount Players present Princess Diana The Musical - 2017-09-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Paramount Players present Princess Diana The Musical - 2017-09-22 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

July 31, 2017

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

Friday

August 4, 2017

Saturday

August 5, 2017

Sunday

August 6, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™