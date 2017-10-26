Paranormal Ghostology

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Paranormal Ghostology

Presented by Gavin Kelly & Paula Purcell, The Phantasmic Ghost Hunters

Are you fascinated by the idea of ghosts and hauntings? Would you like to learn more about what is actually making things go bump in the night?

This presentation will provide an in-depth look at ways you can learn the difference between normal (man-made) and the paranormal. The investigative team will discuss how to detect and avoid false positives. They will also examine various instruments used for investigations & will share from their unique experiences working in the field.

The Phantasmic Ghost Hunters is a crew of 2 investigators along with a camera crew.

Gavin Kelly is the host and Lead Investigator for "The Paranormal Journey: Into the Unknown", a new original series on Amazon. Paula Purcell is the Researcher/Historian for the show.

The series features Gavin and Paula as they travel to locations in the United States, conducting investigations using scientific investigations at haunted locations, such as: abandoned buildings, old hospitals, asylums, schools, mills, and houses which are scattered all across the nation.

October 26, 2017 | 7:00 pm | 2nd Floor meeting room

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings

