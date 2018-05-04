Park After Dark at General Butler State Resort Park

Park After Dark will feature Derby Eve events such as music, drinks, food, fun, and friends! The doors of the convention center open at 6:30 p.m. The concession stand will be available for all your party foods, along with a bar with your favorite adult beverages.

Highlighting this event will be a band from Louisville called Kirby's Dreamland that will rock the house starting at 8 p.m. with plenty of country, rock and southern rock! So if you are looking to celebrate your Kentucky Derby heritage, make sure you attend this event! Admission is $5 at the door.

For more information call (502) 732-4384.