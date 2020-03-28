Parker Millsap with Nightingail at 1857 Hotel in Paducah

× Expand An 11 Year Itch Production. An evening of new and old music from Parker Millsap.

Parker Millsap w/ Nightingail at 1857 Hotel in Paducah

DOORS open @ 7:00PM / SHOW starts @ 8:00PM

PARKER MILLSAP

At 26 years of age, Oklahoma native Parker Millsap is quickly making a name for himself with his captivating live performances, soulful sound, and character-driven narratives. He’s had a string of highlights in recent years including his network television debut on CONAN, a performance with Elton John at the Apple Music Festival in London, an Austin City Limits taping and an Americana Music Association nomination for Album of the Year. He has also received praise from The New York Times, The Boston Globe, LA Times, Austin Chronicle and Rolling Stone to name a few.

He first picked up an acoustic guitar at nine, then plugged in and went electric after getting into Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan, eventually starting a cover band with classmate, Michael Rose who still plays bass with him today. Over the years he recruited musicians Daniel Foulks (fiddle) and Andrew Bones (Drums) to join his band.

NIGHTINGAIL

Meet Nightingail, the soft cooing pseudonym of Nashville-based songwriter Alicia Gail. Originally from Memphis, TN, Alicia’s music bleeds classic blues with her own personal spin on indie folk.

Her lyrical explorations are equal parts narrative and universal. Her haunting melodies evoke a sense of sorrowful optimism hidden within each song.

In her self-titled debut EP, Nightingail, Alicia infuses her most self-evident truths through her enamoring voice and stark compositions. While Alicia’s strength as Nightingail is undoubtedly her lyrical prose, her abilities as a musician pierce the veil of emotionalism. In turn, the combination of talent and perspective allows her to move seamlessly untethered through her music.

The freedom of movement brought about by Nightingail allows Alicia to arrive at her purest truths. Ultimately, Nightingail’s songs serve as a picture of strength, showing heartache and joy as equal opportunities to grow.

For more information call (270) 933-1857 .