Parktoberfest at Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate
Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate 120 Sycamore Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
West Sixth Brewing
Lee Carroll’s C The Beat returns to Ashland’s Jazz on the Lawn, and they’re bringing the rhythm that makes your feet move and your heart sing.
A Lexington favorite, Lee never plays the same show twice—each year is a brand new sonic adventure featuring top-tier local talent, original tunes, and infectious energy. Bring a blanket, bring a friend, and prepare for a night of music you’ll feel in your bones. This year’s set? Let’s just say… you don’t want to miss it.
For more information call 8592668581 or visit henryclay.org