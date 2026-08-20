Parktoberfest at Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate

Join us for a celebration uniting Lexington's breweries, local food trucks, pretzel vendors, and more. We’re talking steins, German brews, and live music, all in an outdoor, family-friendly community setting. Mark your calendars, and come celebrate the season with us on the Great Lawn at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate!

For more information call 8592668581 or visit henryclay.org