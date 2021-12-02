Parmalee at the Carson Center

Parmalee makes country music for the modern world. It's a contemporary sound with classic ingredients, filled with larder-than-life pop hooks, southern storytelling, and the amplified attitude of Rock 'n' Roll. Front man Matt Thomas calls it "New Country." Fans around the world just call it Parmalee.

Years before scoring a multi-national No. 1 hit with "Just The Way" -- the first single from Parmalee's 2021 album, For You -- brothers Matt and Scott Thomas grew up in the small town of Parmalee, North Carolina. Their father was a working musician, and the boys inherited his appreciation for Soul, Country-Rock, and the sounds of the American South.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org