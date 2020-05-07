Party for a Purpose at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Get ready to “Party for a Purpose” at the Carson Center’s big annual fundraising event May 7, 2020.  This party takes place throughout the Carson Center.   Enjoy mixing and mingling with friends old and new as you enjoy a silent auction, live auction, food from local caterers, wine, coffee, tea, and soft drinks.  All these beverages and food are included in the cost of admission. 

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

270-908-2037
